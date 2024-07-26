Short Interest in Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Drops By 66.7%

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Brunello Cucinelli Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCUCY opened at $46.75 on Friday. Brunello Cucinelli has a 1-year low of $35.95 and a 1-year high of $64.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.67.

Brunello Cucinelli Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.3163 per share. This is a boost from Brunello Cucinelli’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Brunello Cucinelli’s dividend payout ratio is 15.46%.

Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, blazers, knitwear, suits, dresses, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear; sneakers, heels, boots, loafers, sandals, flat shoes; jewelry, scarves, other accessories; mini bags and clutches; crossbody bags and backpacks; and handbags and shoppers.

