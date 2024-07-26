SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Receives $25.67 Average PT from Analysts

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SIBN shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN opened at $15.97 on Friday. SI-BONE has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $26.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.76 and a quick ratio of 8.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.12 million, a P/E ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.20.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 25.14% and a negative net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $37.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.45 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SI-BONE will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other SI-BONE news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,309 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $42,752.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,686.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SI-BONE news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,309 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $42,752.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,686.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $36,956.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,092,208.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,956 shares of company stock valued at $172,555. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in SI-BONE by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in SI-BONE by 260.4% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

