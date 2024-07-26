Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $116.24, but opened at $121.30. Silicon Laboratories shares last traded at $113.78, with a volume of 74,097 shares traded.

The semiconductor company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.08. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $145.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLAB. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Silicon Laboratories to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Summit Insights lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 7,230 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $895,074.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,931,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Silicon Laboratories

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 328.7% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $63,000.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -35.23 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.53.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

