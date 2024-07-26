Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SIX has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.91.

Six Flags Entertainment Trading Down 3.4 %

SIX stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 2.33. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $34.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.45.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.91). The business had revenue of $133.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.23 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 1.84%. On average, research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Derek Sample sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $60,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,564.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIX. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 2,329.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 26,765 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $900,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

