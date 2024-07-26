SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SkyWest by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,448,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,002,000 after buying an additional 60,957 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,145,000 after purchasing an additional 134,066 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 356,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,604,000 after acquiring an additional 6,126 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at $12,773,000. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of SkyWest stock opened at $84.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.96. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $87.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. SkyWest had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of SkyWest from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SkyWest news, CAO Eric Woodward sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total transaction of $402,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,901,198.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SkyWest news, CAO Eric Woodward sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total value of $402,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,901,198.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Greg Wooley sold 7,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $602,617.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,799,643.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,290 shares of company stock worth $7,282,611 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

