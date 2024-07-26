SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 110.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,502 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in SLM were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SLM alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SLM by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,136,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $633,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,557 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of SLM by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,786,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $225,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,885 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SLM by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,473,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,767,000 after purchasing an additional 170,764 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of SLM by 186.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,517,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SLM by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,756,000 after purchasing an additional 622,400 shares in the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLM Price Performance

NASDAQ SLM opened at $23.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.17. SLM Co. has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $23.95.

SLM Dividend Announcement

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $783.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.97 million. SLM had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 24.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on SLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.73.

Read Our Latest Report on SLM

SLM Profile

(Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.