SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on SM Energy from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna raised their target price on SM Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on SM Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on SM Energy from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on SM Energy from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SM Energy

SM Energy Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of SM stock opened at $45.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.23. SM Energy has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $53.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 4.20.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 31.80%. The firm had revenue of $559.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.21 million. Analysts predict that SM Energy will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $804,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,495 shares in the company, valued at $5,756,808.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SM Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 209,641 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,117,000 after buying an additional 40,158 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,408 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 3,772.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

(Get Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.