Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter valued at $2,976,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 37.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter worth $5,033,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 15.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 256,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,860,000 after purchasing an additional 35,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,809,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,655,000 after purchasing an additional 225,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In related news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $183,280.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,988,821.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Smartsheet news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 5,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $218,067.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,984.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $183,280.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,988,821.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,484,631 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

SMAR opened at $47.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.10. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $35.52 and a twelve month high of $49.42.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $262.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.06 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

