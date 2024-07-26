SNDL (SNDL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 2nd. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $146.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.88 million. SNDL had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SNDL to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SNDL stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.85. SNDL has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $2.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on SNDL in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $3.25 price target for the company.

SNDL Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations, and Investments segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use and medical markets; sells wines, beers, and spirits through wholly owned liquor stores; and private sale of recreational cannabis through wholly owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

