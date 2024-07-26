Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Stock Holdings Raised by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Free Report) by 86.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,747 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $647,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $801,000. 49.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern Missouri Bancorp

In related news, Director William E. Young sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $626,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 224,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,371,653.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of SMBC stock opened at $52.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $596.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.60. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.74 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.01 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 19.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

