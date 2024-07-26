Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 27.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 461.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 520.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

Shares of SWX stock opened at $74.66 on Friday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.17 and a 1-year high of $78.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.41.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.33). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 92.88%.

Insider Activity

In other Southwest Gas news, insider Justin L. Brown sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $200,812.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,995. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Further Reading

