Spectris (LON:SXS) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to Buy

Spectris (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,920 ($50.70) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 3,520 ($45.53). Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.61% from the company’s current price.

SXS has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Spectris from GBX 4,435 ($57.36) to GBX 4,190 ($54.19) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,250 ($54.97) target price on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,435 ($57.36) price target on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 6,132.50 ($79.31).

Spectris Stock Down 1.6 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of LON SXS opened at GBX 3,048 ($39.42) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,192.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.89. Spectris has a 1 year low of GBX 2,728 ($35.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,861 ($49.94). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,087.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,301.11.

In other Spectris news, insider Alison Henwood bought 1,053 shares of Spectris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,266 ($42.24) per share, for a total transaction of £34,390.98 ($44,478.76). Insiders acquired a total of 1,061 shares of company stock worth $3,465,350 over the last ninety days. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Spectris

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

