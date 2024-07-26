Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2024

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Spotify Technology updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SPOT opened at $328.97 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $129.23 and a 52 week high of $346.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -490.99, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $310.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPOT. HSBC upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spotify Technology

About Spotify Technology

(Get Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.