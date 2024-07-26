Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Spotify Technology updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SPOT opened at $328.97 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $129.23 and a 52 week high of $346.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -490.99, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $310.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.03.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPOT. HSBC upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.15.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

