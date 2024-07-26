Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) PT Raised to $360.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. DZ Bank raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.15.

Spotify Technology Trading Down 2.2 %

SPOT stock opened at $328.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $310.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.03. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $129.23 and a 52-week high of $346.23.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.69) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Spotify Technology

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

