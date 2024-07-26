Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) PT Raised to $420.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Guggenheim from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPOT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $396.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.15.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $328.97 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $129.23 and a 1-year high of $346.23. The company has a market capitalization of $65.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -490.99, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $310.50 and a 200-day moving average of $276.03.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.69) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spotify Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 86.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

See Also

