SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd lowered its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 68.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPSC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $74,977,000. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 2,034.7% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 211,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,138,000 after purchasing an additional 201,764 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,779,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 183.0% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 130,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,307,000 after acquiring an additional 84,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 341,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,269,000 after acquiring an additional 63,962 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total transaction of $1,273,341.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,855,759.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Philip Soran sold 3,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $657,197.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,531.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total value of $1,273,341.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,759.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,377. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPSC shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.29.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $205.62 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.96 and a 1-year high of $218.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 112.36 and a beta of 0.85.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $149.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.50 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 12.23%. Equities research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

