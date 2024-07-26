Squarespace (SQSP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Squarespace stock opened at $43.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.48. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -878.20, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.62. Squarespace has a 1 year low of $26.70 and a 1 year high of $44.29.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SQSP shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Squarespace from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Squarespace from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Squarespace presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.08.

In related news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 66,983 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $2,469,663.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,706,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,782,571.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $108,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,647.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 66,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $2,469,663.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,706,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,782,571.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 483,102 shares of company stock valued at $20,357,630. 44.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

