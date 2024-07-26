SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $199.02

Shares of SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 199.02 ($2.57) and traded as low as GBX 169 ($2.19). SSP Group shares last traded at GBX 174 ($2.25), with a volume of 2,215,617 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SSPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on SSP Group from GBX 320 ($4.14) to GBX 300 ($3.88) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 305 ($3.94) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SSP Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 296.25 ($3.83).

SSP Group Stock Performance

SSP Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 595.27, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17,400.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 167.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 199.02.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. SSP Group’s payout ratio is 20,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SSP Group

In other SSP Group news, insider Patrick Coveney purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 185 ($2.39) per share, with a total value of £74,000 ($95,706.16). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 40,154 shares of company stock valued at $7,424,868. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.

