Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) Insider Sells £18,074.80 in Stock

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Spain sold 45,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.52), for a total value of £18,074.80 ($23,376.62).

Thomas Spain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 5th, Thomas Spain sold 104,722 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.49), for a total value of £39,794.36 ($51,467.10).

On Wednesday, June 26th, Thomas Spain sold 80,061 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.49), for a total value of £30,423.18 ($39,347.10).

On Friday, June 21st, Thomas Spain sold 4,759 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.49), for a total value of £1,808.42 ($2,338.88).

On Tuesday, June 18th, Thomas Spain bought 21,711 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of £8,250.18 ($10,670.18).

On Tuesday, June 4th, Thomas Spain sold 227,465 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.45), for a total value of £79,612.75 ($102,965.27).

On Thursday, May 9th, Thomas Spain sold 40,326 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.41), for a total value of £12,904.32 ($16,689.50).

Staffline Group Stock Performance

Shares of STAF opened at GBX 41.10 ($0.53) on Friday. Staffline Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 21.10 ($0.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 41.76 ($0.54). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 36.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 31.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.59. The firm has a market cap of £59.13 million, a PE ratio of -822.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.68.

About Staffline Group

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus.

