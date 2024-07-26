Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI) vs. CMOC Group (OTCMKTS:CMCLF) Head to Head Survey

CMOC Group (OTCMKTS:CMCLF – Get Free Report) and Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Get CMOC Group alerts:

Dividends

CMOC Group pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.4%. Standard Lithium pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 150.4%. CMOC Group pays out 40.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Standard Lithium pays out -869.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Standard Lithium is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CMOC Group and Standard Lithium’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CMOC Group N/A N/A N/A $0.31 2.33 Standard Lithium N/A N/A -$30.10 million ($0.23) -5.78

Analyst Ratings

Standard Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CMOC Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CMOC Group and Standard Lithium, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CMOC Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Standard Lithium 0 0 3 0 3.00

Standard Lithium has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 163.16%. Given Standard Lithium’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Standard Lithium is more favorable than CMOC Group.

Profitability

This table compares CMOC Group and Standard Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CMOC Group N/A N/A N/A Standard Lithium N/A -12.51% -12.09%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.2% of CMOC Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of Standard Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Standard Lithium shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Standard Lithium beats CMOC Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CMOC Group

(Get Free Report)

CMOC Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, beneficiation, smelting, refining, and trading of copper, cobalt, molybdenum, phosphates, and other base and rare metals. The company provides import and export of goods and technology, consulting, enterprise operating and management, logistics, and transportation businesses. It has operations in China, Australia, Brazil and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Switzerland, and internationally. The company was formerly known as China Molybdenum Co., Ltd. and changed its name to CMOC Group Limited in June 2022. CMOC Group Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Luoyang, the People's Republic of China.

About Standard Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd. in December 2016. Standard Lithium Ltd. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for CMOC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMOC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.