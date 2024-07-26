State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 13,869 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 225.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,869 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Brady were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AXS Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Brady by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Brady by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Brady by 1.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 39,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Brady in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Brady by 1,107.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Brady Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BRC opened at $71.81 on Friday. Brady Co. has a 52-week low of $48.60 and a 52-week high of $72.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.62 and its 200 day moving average is $62.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Brady Dividend Announcement

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $343.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.80 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 14.22%. Brady’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.98%.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

