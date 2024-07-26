State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 400 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 10,650.0% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 79,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $100,557.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,425.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,131 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $100,557.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,425.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Minang Turakhia sold 1,404 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.65, for a total transaction of $148,332.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,490.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,045 shares of company stock valued at $294,234. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $145.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.88.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $94.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.14. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.24 and a 52 week high of $124.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -22.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $131.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.87 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.87% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

