State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 4,090 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Q2 were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Q2 alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Q2 by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Q2 by 2,582.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in Q2 by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on QTWO shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Q2 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

Q2 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $66.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.04 and its 200 day moving average is $53.50. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.91 and a 52 week high of $71.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $165.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.58 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Q2 news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 1,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $61,915.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 721,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,992,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Q2 news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 1,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $61,915.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 721,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,992,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 1,953 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $126,945.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,503,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,637 shares of company stock valued at $5,224,320 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Q2

(Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.