State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 420 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Belden were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Belden by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 104,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 63,716 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Belden by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Belden by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Belden by 588.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 29,585 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total value of $651,173.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,189,557.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total value of $651,173.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,189,557.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian Lieser sold 819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $74,741.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,289.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,219 shares of company stock valued at $986,641. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Belden in a report on Monday, May 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Belden from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Belden in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Belden from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $92.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.55. Belden Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.54 and a fifty-two week high of $99.07.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.27 million. Belden had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 23.11%. Belden’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.91%.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

