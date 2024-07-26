State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 56,410 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 269.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,410 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFS. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1,728.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $682,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 630,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,364,000 after acquiring an additional 11,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Provident Financial Services from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com raised Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Provident Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Shares of PFS opened at $18.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.03. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.07 and a 12 month high of $19.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

