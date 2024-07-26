State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 680 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 3.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 894,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,512,000 after acquiring an additional 32,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 750,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,817,000 after purchasing an additional 22,202 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 560,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,747,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 315,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on ENS shares. BTIG Research lowered EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

EnerSys Stock Performance

Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $108.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.70 and its 200-day moving average is $97.33. EnerSys has a one year low of $83.27 and a one year high of $111.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $910.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. EnerSys’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that EnerSys will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is presently 13.85%.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

