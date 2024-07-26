State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Holdings in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 151,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 27,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 322,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBRG stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.00. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $20.99.

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $74.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.76 million. DigitalBridge Group had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 3.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is currently 2.58%.

Several research firms have commented on DBRG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $18.50 to $17.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DigitalBridge Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.54.

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

