State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,188 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 26,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StockNews.com raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

ROCK stock opened at $78.26 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.66 and a 1 year high of $87.40. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.96 and a 200 day moving average of $75.73.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $292.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

