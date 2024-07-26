State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 172,500.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,950,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,051,000 after acquiring an additional 15,075 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

NYSE PIPR opened at $267.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $239.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 1.41. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $273.50.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $335.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.97 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.29, for a total transaction of $844,489.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,363,050.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.27, for a total transaction of $217,961.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,188,311.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.29, for a total value of $844,489.62. Following the transaction, the president now owns 44,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,363,050.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,941. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Piper Sandler Companies

(Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.