State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 13,080 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,080 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LXP. CWM LLC raised its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LXP opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average of $9.01. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 254.81 and a beta of 0.86. LXP Industrial Trust has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $10.75.

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,300.33%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on LXP Industrial Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LXP

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arun Gupta bought 15,000 shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $134,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,992.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.