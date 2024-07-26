State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 18,990 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,990 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 115,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 27,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 34,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $546,858.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 660,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,561,570.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CVB Financial news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. purchased 4,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $73,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 665,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,641,936. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George A. Borba, Jr. purchased 34,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $546,858.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 660,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,561,570.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 39,910 shares of company stock valued at $638,669. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVBF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF opened at $19.76 on Friday. CVB Financial Corp. has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $21.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.47.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.86 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 30.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

