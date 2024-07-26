State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 2,850 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,110 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BOX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,176,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BOX by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,207,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,523,000 after acquiring an additional 47,220 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,477,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in BOX by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 492,333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,619,000 after acquiring an additional 45,971 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,361,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

BOX Stock Performance

Shares of BOX opened at $27.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.86. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $31.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $264.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.65 million. BOX had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOX

In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $262,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,019,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,283,010.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $324,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,526,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,120,725.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $262,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,019,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,283,010.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,830. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

