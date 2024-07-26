State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 640 Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,742 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STNG. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 8,800.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.17.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

NYSE STNG opened at $73.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.09 and a 1-year high of $84.67.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $389.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.46 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 42.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.84%.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

