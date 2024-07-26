State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys Shares of 29,698 Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 836.4% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Performance

ENB opened at $36.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $38.37.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.