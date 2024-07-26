State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,572 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,868,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,851,000 after purchasing an additional 92,279 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,123,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,760,000 after acquiring an additional 86,313 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 832,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,867,000 after acquiring an additional 46,719 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 799,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,408,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 745,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,826 shares during the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.56 and a 200 day moving average of $20.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.39.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.23. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $385.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 1st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.13%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.36.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

