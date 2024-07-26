State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 84.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,082 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRME. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Merchants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Merchants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in First Merchants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRME shares. StockNews.com raised First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on First Merchants from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 23,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $778,159.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 122,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,989,172.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Merchants Price Performance

NASDAQ:FRME opened at $40.43 on Friday. First Merchants Co. has a 1 year low of $25.70 and a 1 year high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.11.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $153.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.95 million. Equities analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

First Merchants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.35%.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

