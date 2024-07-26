State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,217,000 after acquiring an additional 48,811 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Bislett Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Bislett Management LLC now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. 10.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

Shares of LBRDA opened at $55.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.03. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $95.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.46 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 87.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $106.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

View Our Latest Analysis on Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.