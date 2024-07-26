State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.03 Million Holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 47.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,762 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 59,100.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simply Good Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $33.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.12. The Simply Good Foods Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $334.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.66 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SMPL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

Insider Transactions at Simply Good Foods

In other news, Director James D. White sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $152,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,027 shares in the company, valued at $649,920.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

