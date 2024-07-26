State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.05 Million Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 43.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,150 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth $1,548,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,727,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Iridium Communications by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,743,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,762,000 after acquiring an additional 539,909 shares during the period. Silver Heights Capital Management Inc increased its position in Iridium Communications by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Silver Heights Capital Management Inc now owns 2,656,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,330,000 after acquiring an additional 214,508 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Iridium Communications by 250.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 122,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 87,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BWS Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Iridium Communications Price Performance

IRDM stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.14 and a 12 month high of $54.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.53.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $201.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Iridium Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is 266.67%.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

