State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Diodes by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its holdings in Diodes by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 37,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Diodes by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 80,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $78.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $94.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.57.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $301.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.47 million. Diodes had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIOD. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Diodes from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Diodes from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.20.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total transaction of $443,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,614,494.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total transaction of $443,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,614,494.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $45,334.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,715 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

