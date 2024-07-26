State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $953,000 Stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,080 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 24,311.1% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 1,538.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on O-I Glass from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on O-I Glass from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O-I Glass currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.89.

OI stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.15. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

