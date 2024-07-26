State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $986,000 Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,298,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,553,000 after buying an additional 247,110 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth $36,260,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,105,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,977,000 after purchasing an additional 678,905 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 13.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 617,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,122,000 after purchasing an additional 74,066 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 517,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple Hospitality REIT

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $73,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 631,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,340,812.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on APLE. Wedbush began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:APLE opened at $14.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.45. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $17.90.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $329.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.68 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.63%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

See Also

