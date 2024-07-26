State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 81,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $35,265,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $1,078,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after buying an additional 7,247 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE:CPK opened at $117.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.15. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a twelve month low of $83.79 and a twelve month high of $124.72.

Chesapeake Utilities Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $245.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.16 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 53.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CPK

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.