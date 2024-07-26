State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,971 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,277,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 383.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 165,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,664,000 after acquiring an additional 130,901 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,980,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,131,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 95,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Alarm.com to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Alarm.com from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.83.

Alarm.com Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $68.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.92. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $77.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.01.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $223.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.32 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 10.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

