State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACLS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $57,105,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $37,871,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $42,892,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 423,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,190,000 after buying an additional 118,149 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,040,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $524,066,000 after buying an additional 92,584 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ACLS shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.33.

In related news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total value of $137,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $120.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.33 and a 200-day moving average of $120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.60. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.77 and a 1-year high of $201.00.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $252.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.55 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 22.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

