State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 59.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,475 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,225 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OFG. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $881,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 143,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,370,000 after buying an additional 17,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of OFG stock opened at $46.15 on Friday. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.18 and a twelve month high of $47.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

OFG Bancorp Dividend Announcement

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.09 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OFG shares. Hovde Group upped their target price on OFG Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on OFG Bancorp from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OFG

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ganesh Kumar sold 6,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total transaction of $253,941.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,904,603.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.