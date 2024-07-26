State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 27,281 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,281 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on REYN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

NASDAQ REYN opened at $27.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.47. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $833.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

