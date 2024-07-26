State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 310 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $1,466,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $584,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $326,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDGL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $381.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $425.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.50.

In other news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $570,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $570,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $532,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,129,127. Company insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $283.46 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $299.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 9.39 and a quick ratio of 9.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $264.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.55.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.06) by ($1.32). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -27.7 EPS for the current year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

