State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 6,760 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,760 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Jackson Financial by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

JXN opened at $85.31 on Friday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.40 and a 12-month high of $86.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.53.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 17.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Jackson Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $983,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,067,956.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Don W. Cummings bought 1,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.70 per share, with a total value of $105,051.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,711 shares in the company, valued at $3,323,189.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $983,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,067,956.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Articles

