Steven R. Beauchamp Sells 49,442 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,442 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total transaction of $7,054,384.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,745,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,979,738.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $147.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.91, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $129.94 and a 1-year high of $230.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.15.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $401.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.93 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Paylocity by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Paylocity by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in Paylocity by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 23,672 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,902,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Paylocity by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Paylocity by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $178.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $200.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $178.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.88.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

